Young boys team seeks improvement

The Southside Batesville Southerners are coming off an 11-15 campaign last season, having lost all five starters to graduation.

Southside finished seventh in the 4A-2 Conference standings at 5-11. They lost to Heber Springs in the second round of the district tournament.

“We are young and inexperienced at senior high basketball,” coach Brad McGhee said. “Only two players, junior Marshall Wyatt and senior Cristian Reyes, returned who played any quality minutes. Thirteen of the 16 players on the team are sophomores.”

With that said, McGhee said he thinks his team can be competitive.

“We have good basketball skills, and our fundamentals are solid,” he said. “This group of players has good team chemistry

and play together very well. They are a competitive and driven group and continue to work hard to improve. Our overall team size and team speed are improved from last year as well.”

McGhee listed several players who will compete for starting positions, including Reyes and Wyatt, and sophomores Alex Brogdon, Will Sitkowski, Grant Patterson, Koby Rich, Trystan Alcorn and Matt Holifield.

McGhee said Brogdon, Alcorn and Reyes are the best inside players.

“Brogdon can play with his back to the basket, as well as step out on the floor and shoot it,” he said.

Southside’s best outside players include Sitkowski, Patterson, Rich and Holifield.

“Sitkowski will run the point-guard position,” McGhee said. “He has great quickness and ball-handling skills. He is a a passing and scoring point guard.”