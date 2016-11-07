Home /
1 scooter rider dead, 1 hurt after hit-and-run crash in Arkansas
One person is dead and another is being treated for serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash Sunday in Fayetteville, a police spokesman said. Investigators are searching for a person of interest in the case.
Sgt. Craig Stout with the Fayetteville Police Department said Hailey King, 18, of Fayetteville and 20-year-old Osmin Gutierrez of Springdale were riding a scooter south on Crossover Road a little before 8 p.m. As they arrived at the Zion Road intersection, a red Chevrolet Silverado hit the scooter and then drove away.
King was later pronounced dead at Washington Regional Medical Center while the hospital is treating Gutierrez's life-threatening injuries, Stout said.
Police found the empty truck at a nearby apartment complex, Stout said. In a news release, police said they have identified 33-year-old Sergio Rodriguez as a person of interest in the case. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Fayetteville police at (479) 587-3555.
The investigation is ongoing.
