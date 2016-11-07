2 killed in shooting at Blytheville store

Authorities in northeast Arkansas are investigating a double homicide that left a convenience store owner and another person dead.

The Blytheville Police Department responded to a shooting about 9:10 p.m. Saturday at Cherry Tree Convenience Store at 1044 Chickasawba St., said Capt. Scott Adams with the agency's Criminal Investigation Division.

Inside the Blytheville convenience store, officers found the owner, 62-year-old Bahadur "Bob" Dhillon, in the counter area and 56-year-old Anthony Tramble near the back of the business, Adams said.

Both died from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Their bodies will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsies, according to police.

