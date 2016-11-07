Dallas Cowboys rookies, grizzled tight end mix nicely in win over Browns

CLEVELAND -- America's Team is looking more and more like Dak Prescott's.

The rookie quarterback threw three easy touchdown passes, another attempt to squelch talk about Dallas playing Tony Romo, leading the Cowboys to a 35-10 rout on Sunday over the winless Cleveland Browns.

Rookie Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 92 yards and scored twice, and veteran tight end Jason Witten had 134 yards receiving for the Cowboys, off to their best start since 2007.

Prescott is 7-0 as starting quarterback since losing the season opener, and with the Cowboys (7-1) leading the NFC East, there isn't as much talk about rushing Romo back into the lineup when he is ready.

"We've got a great luxury and wonderful problem to have," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. "We've got some real talent at our quarterback position. I think Tony Romo is one of the best quarterbacks that has played this game.

"My real regret would be to have had him here and not win a Super Bowl with him. He's that talented. And then I look at Dak and how he's playing, his future. I just don't have a problem with this situation."

The Cowboys might be wrestling with success, but the Browns (0-9) are plunging to new depths.

They've dropped a franchise-record 12 consecutive going back to last season and 19 of 20 -- also a team record. Cleveland, which also started 0-9 in 1975, is 3-27 in its past 30 and the Browns are the first team since the 1964 Denver Broncos to allow at least 25 points in their first nine games.

"We're not going 0-16," linebacker Christian Kirksey said. "I don't know if I'm supposed to say this, but we're not going winless."

The Browns gained 28 total yards in the second half when they were overmatched on both sides of the ball by the Cowboys.

Prescott threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Witten and a 6-yarder to Cole Beasley in the first half to help Dallas open a 21-3 lead.

Even as Prescott, a fourth-round pick from Mississippi State, seemingly pushed Romo deeper into the background, he is also drawing comparisons to another Cowboys rookie quarterback -- Troy Aikman.

Prescott broke two of the Hall of Famer's team rookie records Sunday, surpassing him in touchdowns and completions. Prescott, who finished 21 of 27 for 247 yards, has eight games to surpass all of Aikman's first-year marks.

Jones said Romo will do more this week at practice, but he doesn't know if the quarterback will be active when the Cowboys visit the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday.

Prescott said there has been no awkwardness between the quarterbacks and credited Romo with guiding him through the early part of his NFL career. If there's any controversy, it's taking place outside the confirms of the Cowboys locker room.

"Me and Tony have a great relationship," he said. "I don't think this team or anybody even worries about that. We come in, stay focused and just try to win no matter who's back there."

Witten, who had eight receptions, made his 155th consecutive start, breaking a team record held by linebacker Lee Roy Jordan.

It was Witten's first 100-yard game since 2013 and the 13-year veteran moved past Calvin Johnson (11,619 yards) for 28th place on the career list.

Five plays into the game, the Browns and Cowboys were brawling.

Cleveland starting center Cam Erving and Dallas defensive end David Irving scuffled following a play and both were ejected. It's not clear what prompted the altercation, which included punches being thrown and ended with Erving pulling off Irving's helmet.

The loss of Erving caused the latest shakeup on Cleveland's offensive line as John Greco moved from right guard to center, Alvin Bailey went from left guard to right and rookie Spencer Drango came in.

Sports on 11/07/2016