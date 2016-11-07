After 13 years, kin get answers

CHESNEE, S.C. -- For 13 years, the relatives came together periodically to grieve a mass shooting in South Carolina and compare leads with stumped investigators.

On Sunday, they gathered again on the anniversary of the crime -- this time in a Spartanburg courtroom after an unexpected break led to the man who, authorities say, confessed to the quadruple slayings.

The victims' relatives sat a few feet away from Todd Kohlhepp as he was denied bail on the murder charges. It was their first chance to face the man accused of killing their loved ones.

After the hearing, Magistrate Judge Jimmy Henson thanked the families for their civility and composure.

"I know there's a lot of hurt ... beyond what a lot of people understand," he said.

Authorities have charged Kohlhepp, 45, with four counts of murder in the 2003 deaths at the Superbike Motorsports motorcycle shop in Chesnee.

Kohlhepp's role in those killings was uncovered, authorities said, after a woman was found last week chained in a locked metal container on Kohlhepp's property in rural Woodruff.

The murder charges against Kohlhepp represent welcome progress for investigators and families haunted by the slayings at the motorcycle shop.

"We got 'em today. We got 'em today," Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said, referring to answers in the cold case.

A Spartanburg County sheriff's investigative report from Saturday says Kohlhepp "confessed to investigators that he shot and killed" the owner, service manager, mechanic and bookkeeper of the motorcycle shop, giving details only the killer would know.

Kohlhepp is also charged with the woman's kidnapping, and prosecutors say more charges are expected. Authorities say Kohlhepp is a suspect in at least three other deaths.

The investigation has expanded to other properties that Kohlhepp, a real estate agent, either currently or formerly owned. Those properties are not limited to South Carolina, Wright said Sunday, declining to be more specific.

Both the FBI and Homeland Security are involved, he said.

Kohlhepp showed investigators Saturday where he said he buried two other victims on his 95-acre property near Woodruff. Human remains were uncovered Sunday at one of those sites, Wright said.

"We're not even close" on identifying the remains or cause of death, he said. "We can't tell anything."

Kohlhepp did not tell investigators who was buried there, the sheriff said.

The excavation of that grave and search for others was to continue today.

The remains found Sunday are in addition to the body found Friday at the site. Authorities identified that victim as 32-year-old Charles Carver, the boyfriend of the woman found Thursday. Carver died of multiple gunshot wounds after he and the woman disappeared in late August.

After Kohlhepp left the Spartanburg courtroom, Henson told the family members that they would have a chance later to address Kohlhepp in court.

The father of Brian Lucas, the 29-year-old slain service manager, thanked the judge.

"Your honor, I appreciate your words to us and your counsel," Tom Lucas said as two others put their hands on his shoulders. "We thank you."

Standing with his wife before the hearing, Lucas said he wanted to be in court to look Kohlhepp in the eye.

"I want to look at him, and I want to try to use that in healing," he said.

Before Kohlhepp emerged as a suspect, investigators said all four victims were killed with the same pistol. They theorized that the killer came in the back and killed mechanic Chris Sherbert, 26, as he worked. Bookkeeper Beverly Guy, 52, was found just outside the bathroom in the middle of the showroom.

Shop owner Scott Ponder, 33, was found just outside the door in the parking lot. He was Guy's son. Brian Lucas was in the doorway of the shop.

Kohlhepp was released from prison in Arizona in 2001. As a teenager, he was convicted of raping a 14-year-old neighbor at gunpoint and threatening to kill her siblings if she called police.

Melissa Ponder, who was married to Scott Ponder, said detectives told her Kohlhepp was an angry customer who had been in the motorcycle shop several times.

She said she had resigned herself to her husband's death remaining unsolved -- until she got a phone call Saturday evening from detectives.

"It isn't closure, but it is an answer," Ponder said by phone. "And I am thankful for that."

Another grieving relative who came to the hearing, Terry Guy, was Scott Ponder's stepfather and Beverly Guy's husband. Guy said Kohlhepp's arrest means relatives of the victims can finally be at peace.

"I'm just so relieved," Guy said.

Information for this article was contributed by Jonathan Drew and Jeffrey Collins of The Associated Press.

