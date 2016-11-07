Home /
By
Tracy Neal
This article was published today at 11:27 a.m.
BENTONVILLE — A civilian investigator with the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division is accused of fabricating reports in 43 cases in Benton and Washington counties, according to court documents.
ADVERTISEMENT
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Comments on: Arkansas child abuse investigator accused of fabricating reports
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.