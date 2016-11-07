Arkansas soccer to host NCAA Tournament first round game

— Arkansas is hosting an NCAA Tournament soccer game for the first time in program history.

The Razorbacks are a No. 6 seed in the 64-team tournament and will play Memphis on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Razorback Field. Arkansas was 9-1 at home this season.

"I think this was probably the first that was the next step, to host an NCAA Tournament game," Arkansas coach Colby Hale said. "That's huge for our program."

The NCAA Tournament host is the latest accomplishment in a banner season for Arkansas. The Razorbacks (17-5) beat two top five teams, set a home attendance record and set the program record for conference wins.

Arkansas finished runner-up at the SEC Tournament last weekend in Orange Beach, Ala. The Razorbacks lost 2-1 to Florida in overtime Sunday in the tournament championship game.

"I am very happy with how we did," said Rachel Riggs, a senior midfielder. "It would have been great to win, but I think it's going to give us even more want to come out here and compete, and win in the NCAA Tournament."

Arkansas was projected to finish 12th in the SEC in the preseason, but Hale said he hasn't been surprised by his team's success. The Razorbacks have seven seniors who won at least one NCAA Tournament game in 2013 and 2014.

"The program before in 26 years had never been to one NCAA Tournament, and this group has been to three," Hale said. "It's just a tremendous group that leads well, off the field as well, and they're a big reason we've done it.

"We were hungry, we have talent and we have leadership."

Memphis, a member of the American Athletic Conference, is 14-4-1 this season. Friday's winner will play the following week against the winner of a game between Clemson and Northeastern.