ASU can't look ahead in final month, Anderson says

JONESBORO — A year ago at this time, Arkansas State had just returned from a road victory over Appalachian State with sole possession of first place in the Sun Belt Conference standings in its grasp.

One of Coach Blake Anderson’s talking points then centered on his team not looking beyond its final three opponents needed to clinch a conference title. The Red Wolves didn’t, of course, while they finished off a 8-0 Sun Belt season and a conference title.

A year later, ASU has the same amount of Sun Belt losses — zero — but Anderson doesn’t think he has to remind this team to stay in the moment.

“It’s hard to overlook anybody with the season we’ve had,” he said. “You watch teams overlook opponents every week and lose. We can’t afford to be that team that slips up. We did that early in the year. We weren’t ourselves and we weren’t at our best early in the year. Hopefully we learned a lot from that.”

ASU’s urgency comes from two sources.

Part of it is rooted in the current league race. ASU (4-4, 4-0) is one of three Sun Belt teams yet to lose a league game. Appalachian State (7-2, 5-0) and Troy (7-1, 4-0) meet Saturday. While all it had to do last year was to keep winning, ASU needs help this year. Even if it wins its final four games, starting with Saturday’s 2 p.m. home matchup against New Mexico State, it might not secure an outright title because it doesn’t play Appalachian State.

There has never been two teams finish the Sun Belt league unbeaten.

But that also has to do with how ASU has played to this point. It’s yet to lose a conference game, but issues have come up almost weekly.

Most recently, ASU’s offense was ground to a halt as it neared the goal line in Thursday’s 31-16 victory at Georgia State. ASU scored two offensive touchdowns in the game, but those came on drives of 19 and 5 yards. Its other scores came on a blocked field goal return and a punt return.

ASU was held to 305 yards, 56 in the second half, less than a week after a 51-10 victory over Louisiana-Monroe.

“Felt like we were making progress there,” offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said. “I don’t want to say we took a step back, but we kind of reverted back to some things. You could see it in the kids’ eyes at the end of the game. We’re excited we won the game; felt like we should have played better.”

Anderson is pleased with how his team has continued winning despite the offensive struggles.

“Find a way to win,” he said. “You can come away really frustrated with how the day went, but we didn’t panic; we overcame it and found a way to win in other areas.”

Other note from ASU’s Monday news conference:

• Senior center Devin Mondie was limited in Sunday’s practice but should return for Tuesday, Anderson said. Mondie, who missed last week’s game with a knee strain, will likely still be playing through the ailment Saturday.

• Senior Colton Jackson and freshman Troy Elliott rotated at left guard through much of Thursday’s victory. Anderson said it was partly due to Jackson’s recovering ankle injury but also because of practice time.

• Senior linebacker Quanterio Heath might miss his third consecutive game with a concussion. Anderson said Heath is in the five-day protocol but has not yet finished. Kyle Wilson played every snap at middle linebacker in Thursday’s victory, but defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen said he wish Tajhea Chambers and Khari Lain could have gotten in at some point.

“I just felt like we could not have one mistake,” Cauthen said. “I didn’t feel like I could put them out there at that moment. I wanted to play them both, and I probably should have.”

• New Mexico State running back Larry Rose III was named Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,651 yards last year. His totals are down this year after missing all or part of the first six games with a sports hernia, but Cauthen is still concerned.

“Since we’ve been here, he’s been, if not the best back in the league, he’s been one of the top two or three,” Cauthen said.

