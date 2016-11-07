Chicago Cubs pitcher to be honored with parade in Bryant

Chicago Cubs pitcher Travis Wood, a Bryant native, will be honored by the city of Bryant and Bryant Public Schools on Friday.

The city will hold a parade at 5 p.m. Friday that will start at Ashley Park on 400 S.W. 3rd St., and will end at Bryant High School. Wood, his family, his former coaches, Bryant Athletic Association baseball state and regional championship teams as well as the Bryant band, dance team and cheerleading squads will be in the parade. The Saline County VFW Post 2256 will also be in the parade.

After the parade, a ceremony will be held before Bryant’s Class 7A first-round playoff game against Springdale at Hornet Stadium. The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. Gov. Asa Hutchinson, federal officials, the Saline County legislative delegation, county judge of Saline County Jeff Arey, Bryant Mayor Jill Dabbs and the Bryant Hall of Honor will each have presentations to make to Wood and his family.

The city of Bryant will host a Pop Up Reynolds Road event between 3rd and 4th Streets from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. David's Burgers and Jordan's BBQ are two of the vendors that will be at the event.

Wood, a 2005 graduate of Bryant High School, was a member of the Cubs’ World Series championship team this season. He went 4-0 with a 2.95 ERA in 77 appearances in relief in 2016 for the Cubs. During the postseason, Wood was 1-0 with a 3.12 ERA in 9 games. He pitched in Games 1, 4 and 6 of the World Series, recording the final out of Game 6 to help the Cubs force a Game 7 against the Cleveland Indians.

Chicago came back from a 3-1 series deficit to win the World Series in seven games.