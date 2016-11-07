Sheriff's office: Boy hospitalized after jumping onto trunk of moving car in Arkansas

Witnesses told Faulkner County authorities that a teen was injured Friday after jumping onto the trunk of a moving car at a Greenbrier gas station and then falling off.

The boy was airlifted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, and he is expected to be released “in the near future,” a news release from the Faulkner County sheriff’s office said.

The accident occurred around 5 p.m. at the Colt’s Quick Draw at 1075 U.S. Highway 65. Authorities received a 911 call saying a gray car had hit a pedestrian and drove off, the release said, and deputies found the child “badly hurt” at the scene.

The Associated Press reported that the 15-year-old victim had sustained life-threatening injuries.

Deputies found the car at a house on the 500 block of Arkansas 285 and saw two people flee into the woods behind the house, the release said. Police looked for them but were unsuccessful.

After deputies spoke to witnesses, the sheriff’s office said it appears that the injured boy was with the car’s driver and another passenger Friday. When the car drove through the parking lot, the teen jumped on before falling off, and the car left the scene, the release said.

Authorities spoke to the driver and other passenger Saturday, and the sheriff’s office said it would present the case to the county prosecutor for his review. Matt Rice, a spokesman with the sheriff's office, said there have been no arrests.

Friday marked the second accident in a week in which a child fell off the back of a moving car. On Oct. 31, two children fell off the trunk of a Chevrolet Impala while it was traveling down a road in Garland County.