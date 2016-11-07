China blocks 2 Hong Kong lawmakers

BEIJING -- China's top legislature effectively barred two democratically elected separatist lawmakers from taking office in Hong Kong with a ruling today on the city's constitution, an intervention into a local political dispute that protesters warned would spark further turmoil in the southern Chinese city.

The National People's Congress Standing Committee in Beijing said it adopted an interpretation of an article in Hong Kong's mini-constitution on oath-taking, saying individuals are barred from assuming office if they fail to "lawfully and validly" take their oaths. It acted after a display of anti-China sentiment by two newly elected pro-independence Hong Kong lawmakers at their swearing-in ceremony last month.

In issuing the interpretation, the National People's Congress Standing Committee said talk of independence for Hong Kong is intended to "divide the country" and severely harms the country's unity, territorial sovereignty and national security.

The interpretation says those who advocate for independence for Hong Kong are not only disqualified from election and from assuming posts as lawmakers but should also be investigated for their legal obligations.

The move came amid a court battle over whether a pair of pro-independence activists who were elected to the city's legislature in September could take their seats after insulting China in their oaths of office.

The move is only the second unilateral change of local law since the city, a former British colony, was handed over to China in 1997. China pledged to maintain "one country, two systems" for 50 years.

Hundreds of protesters ended an hourslong standoff with police outside China's liaison office in Hong Kong early today, after a march ahead of the decision by China.

Empty buses and trams were stuck on blocked roads Sunday night as demonstrators, some wearing face masks and chanting "Hong Kong independence," threatened to stay all night. The demonstration ended just before 3 a.m. Hong Kong time. Earlier, police used pepper spray on protesters who tried to breach police lines. Two men were arrested, police said in a news release posted on their website.

Organizers said a peaceful march in the afternoon attracted 13,000 people, putting it among the largest in the city since the Occupy movement blocked commercial districts two years ago. Police put the figure at 8,000.

"I would stay as long as needed," Ken Chan, 22, a university student, said at the protest. "We have to let China know we can't accept they destroy the integrity of our legal systems. They have to know we are here to voice against their intervention."

"If they go ahead and make an interpretation tomorrow, Hong Kong people will be infuriated and this will almost certainly add to the independence movement," said Chapman Chen, before joining the march Sunday in the Wan Chai district. "'One country, two systems' is an illusion -- 2047 has come. Hong Kong autonomy is fake."

Hong Kong's Basic Law, drafted in consultation with the British, declares the city an "inalienable part" of China and requires lawmakers to swear an oath to uphold the law. The pro-independence activist legislators, Sixtus "Baggio" Leung, 30, and Yau Wai-ching, 25, had their oaths voided Oct. 12 after mispronouncing the country's name and unfurling banners proclaiming "Hong Kong IS NOT China."

When the legislature's president decided to let the localists retake their oaths, Hong Kong's China-backed chief executive, Leung Chun-ying, asked a local court to block the move and vacate their seats.

The would-be lawmakers have "hit the bottom line" of the city's guaranteed autonomy and "posed a grave threat to national sovereignty and security," Xinhua cited the National People's Congress Standing Committee as saying late Saturday.

The top legislative body cited the banners and other developments, including the establishment of separatist organizations, as justification for the move, according to Xinhua.

The protesters marching through the central district Sunday carried flags and banners, including one that said, "hands off our judiciary." The Civil Human Rights Front, a coalition of activist groups, said in a message that about 4,000 protesters marched to the liaison office.

A different kind of Standing Committee edict two years ago -- one prescribing a Beijing-controlled process for electing Hong Kong's top leader -- sparked the mass Occupy protests that shut down some city shopping streets for weeks. A more radical "localist" movement arose in the aftermath, with some independence advocates charged in connection with a February riot that injured dozens of police officers.

Sixtus Leung, the pro-independence lawmaker, said during Sunday's march that the crowd illustrated the strength of the city's opposition to China's perceived meddling in local affairs.

"This shows that Hong Kong people do not want any interpretation of the Basic Law," he said. "The Hong Kong people do not want Hong Kong destroyed."

Information for this article was contributed by Fion Li, Jonathan Browning and David Tweed of Bloomberg News; and by Gerry Shih, Kelvin Chan, Gillian Wong and Josie Wong of The Associated Press.

