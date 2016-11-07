Climbing competition, Searcy 10K Saturday

Little Rock Climbing Center will host its annual Boulder Bash competition from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The competition will follow the red point format -- there will be multiple color-coordinated "problems," that is, pre-plotted routes, with different point values assigned to each route based on difficulty. Climbers gain points only if they complete the route without falling.

Climbers will have three hours to do as many climbs as possible, but only their five most difficult climbs will count toward the final score.

Online registration is available until midnight Friday and includes a T-shirt while supplies last. Check-in and on-site registration are from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday. The competition costs $35 ($30 for members). That doesn't include gear rental.

The awards ceremony and a raffle benefiting the Arkansas Climbers Coalition will take place from 8 to 9 p.m.

Interested in learning before competing? Day passes cost $15 per adult, $12 for ages 5 to 12. Shoe and harness rental costs $8. Climbing classes, memberships and personal trainers are available. The center is at 12120 Colonel Glenn Road.

Visit littlerockclimbingcenter.com.

Breakaway 10

The Breakaway 10K will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday in the Harding Academy parking lot, 1529 E. Park Ave. in Searcy.

Online registration is available until 11:59 p.m. Friday for $25 ($15 for students).

Packet pickup and registration will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 6:45 a.m. until race time Saturday at the academy; only cash or checks will be accepted.

For more information and online registration, searcylegacyseries.com.

Please send tips for active recreation to

cbyrd@arkansasonline.com

ActiveStyle on 11/07/2016