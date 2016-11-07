Group ranks Little Rock airport's Wi-Fi as best in world

One group has named the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport as the best airport to stream the Razorbacks game, upload selfies to Facebook and browse the latest cat GIFs during a lengthy layover.

The transportation hub, based in Little Rock, has the best airport Wi-Fi in the world, according to Rotten Wi-Fi, a technology watchdog group that measured speed and user satisfaction of 226 airports worldwide.

The Clinton airport earned the top spot because of its 1 gigabit Internet service that allows people to use the Web without watching any advertisements, time constraints or personal data use, according to a Clinton Airport news release.

"We're transforming the passenger experience in terms of both facilities and amenities," said Clinton National Airport Executive Director Ronald F. Mathieu in the release.

Little Rock outranked 19 other locations on Rotten Wi-Fi's list, including Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport and the Tampa International Airport as well as airports in cities in Thailand and Singapore.