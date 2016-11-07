Do opposites distract, even if they don't exist?

I like to wonder about words such as unruly, nonplussed and disgruntled.

"Unruly" is something that can't be easily managed, such as your hair on a humid day or a crowd eager to get into a store for holiday sales.

Do you ever hear "ruly"? The von Trapp children in The Sound of Music were ruly.

The word ruly appeared a couple of centuries after unruly, and apparently isn't as popular.

"Disgruntled" describes a foul-tempered person. Workers are often disgruntled over low pay or bad working conditions.

"Gruntled" means content. You might feel gruntled while you're sitting by a fire in your pajamas eating apple crumble.

Again, gruntled showed up after disgruntled, which may be why you don't hear it as often.

"Nonplussed" is a fantastic word, yet I see it so rarely that I always have to look it up. When you're nonplussed, you're baffled or at a loss. It's an old word and comes from Latin "non plus," meaning no more. But "plussed" isn't a word.

"Disburse" means to dole out. (And it sometimes gets confused with "disperse," which means to break up or sow.) Its root is from the word for purse, so that makes sense. "Burse" is a rarely used word, though. Burse, a noun, is a purse. Also, a burse is used in the Communion service. But I have never asked someone to pass me my burse.

You can disrupt a meeting. You cannot rupt it.

You can be cool and nonchalant. You can't be chalant.

The word "inflammable" is ornery. I hate to say it, but this means "flammable." Yes, both words mean burnable. Inflammable has been in the English language longer than flammable. The opposites are nonflammable and noninflammable. This is crazy.

Comments can be inane but never ane.

You can be inebriated but not ebriated, no matter how much coffee you drink.

A person's gift for remembering names can be uncanny. "Uncanny" came along after "canny," which means shrewd or clever. The words are similar in a way, but I have rarely seen "canny" used.

BUSY WORDS

Sometimes words do extra duty. Nouns, which are things, sometimes act as adjectives, or descriptive words.

The phrase "boy genius" is an example. Even though "boy" is a noun, it acts here as an adjective. Other examples are:

art exhibit

table salt

toothbrush

dog food

car company

research center

I'm not sure why, but I don't like it when "woman" is used as an adjective.

I would like to see a woman doctor.

You don't say "man doctor," do you?

We have adjectives for this already: "female doctor" and "male doctor."

But having an adjective in the language doesn't mean you'd always use it.

If you used some adjectives, you'd be changing the meaning of what you want to say:

• news reporter, not newsy reporter

• music teacher, not musical teacher

• defense department, not defensive department

• Washington headquarters, not Washingtonian headquarters

Sources: The English Club, The Careful Writer by Theodore M. Bernstein, Merriam-Webster dictionary

ActiveStyle on 11/07/2016