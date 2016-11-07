ESPN 300 LB Bumper Pool commits to Hogs

Highly recruited junior linebacker Bumper Pool has made it official and has publicly committed to Arkansas Monday night.

Pool, 6-2, 216 of Lucas, Texas, Lovejoy High School chose the Hogs over more than 20 offers from schools like Southern Cal, Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Baylor and Oklahoma State.

"I decided to be a Razorback because I've been a fan since I was a little kid," Pool said. "I getting to live out my childhood dream of playing for the Razorbacks."

Ever since grad school, Pool told his teachers and classmates he would be a Hog.

"They kind of laughed at you, but to know it's actually going to come true, it's just a real special feeling," Pool said.

He pledged to Coach Bret Bielema on Sunday after taking in the Florida game on Saturday. He credited his relationship with Bielema and linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves for being a part of his commitment.

"I've just been so close to them and just feel like it's the best fit for me," Pool said. "They're great coaches but they care about the players. You can see it."

He has numerous ties to the University of Arkansas and the state. His sister, Maddie, is a sophomore at Arkansas while his father, Jeff, two aunts, two cousins and a grandfather also went to college in Fayetteville.

"They're super excited," Pool said of his commitment. "They're super supportive and they've all been texting me and have been super excited that they're going to be able watch me play and be a Razorback."

Pool recorded 148 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, a quarterback hurry, 6 pass breakups, 5 forced fumble and 2 recovered fumbles as a sophomore. He has 113 tackles this season.

ESPN rates him the No. 3 inside linebacker and No. 153 overall prospect in the nation for the 2018 class.

Pool is the second commitment for the Hogs in the 2018 class. Greenwood quarterback Connor Noland, who pledged to the Razorbacks in July, has been recruiting Pool and others for the Hogs.

"I'm excited now we're going to get to recruit together," Pool said of Noland.