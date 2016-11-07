Fayetteville ends regular season atop AP's Arkansas prep poll

LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with last week's ranking, first-place votes received, records and total points.

OVERALL

(1) Fayetteville (5) 9-1 77 (2) North Little Rock (3) 10-0 71 (3) Greenwood 10-0 60 (4) Spr. Har-Ber 8-2 59 (5) Bentonville 8-2 47 (6) Pulaski Academy 9-1 40 (9) FS Northside 7-2 19 (t7) Jonesboro 9-1 18 (t7) Russellville 9-1 17 (10) Pine Bluff 7-2 15

Others receiving votes: Wynne 14, Nashville 3.

Class 6A

(1) Greenwood (8) 10-0 40 (4) Pine Bluff 7-2 25 (t2) Jonesboro 9-1 23 (t2) Russellville 9-1 22 (-) Benton 6-4 5

Other receiving votes: Lake Hamilton 3.

Class 5A

(1) Pulaski Academy (8) 9-1 40 (2) Wynne 10-0 32 (3) Sylvan Hills 9-1 19 (4) Morrilton 5-5 14 (-) LR McClellan 7-3 8

Others receiving votes: Alma 7.

Class 4A

(1) Nashville (7) 10-0 39 (2) Warren (1) 10-0 29 (3) Pulaski Robinson 9-1 22 (4) Prairie Grove 10-0 21 (5) Pea Ridge 9-1 6

Other receiving votes: Gosnell 3.

Class 3A

(t1) Prescott (4) 10-0 35 (t1) Charleston (4) 10-0 33 (3) Bald Knob 10-0 23 (4) Glen Rose 9-1 16 (5) Fordyce 9-1 13

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 2A

(1) England (8) 10-0 40 (2) Danville 9-0 31 (3) Hampton 9-0 20 (4) Des Arc 9-1 17 (5) Hector 9-1 9 5

Other receiving votes: Mount Ida 3.