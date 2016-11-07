Home /
Fayetteville ends regular season atop AP's Arkansas prep poll
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:30 p.m.
PHOTO BY MICHAEL WOODS
LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with last week's ranking, first-place votes received, records and total points.
Find the Democrat-Gazette rankings here.
OVERALL
(1) Fayetteville (5) 9-1 77
(2) North Little Rock (3) 10-0 71
(3) Greenwood 10-0 60
(4) Spr. Har-Ber 8-2 59
(5) Bentonville 8-2 47
(6) Pulaski Academy 9-1 40
(9) FS Northside 7-2 19
(t7) Jonesboro 9-1 18
(t7) Russellville 9-1 17
(10) Pine Bluff 7-2 15
Others receiving votes: Wynne 14, Nashville 3.
Class 6A
(1) Greenwood (8) 10-0 40
(4) Pine Bluff 7-2 25
(t2) Jonesboro 9-1 23
(t2) Russellville 9-1 22
(-) Benton 6-4 5
Other receiving votes: Lake Hamilton 3.
Class 5A
(1) Pulaski Academy (8) 9-1 40
(2) Wynne 10-0 32
(3) Sylvan Hills 9-1 19
(4) Morrilton 5-5 14
(-) LR McClellan 7-3 8
Others receiving votes: Alma 7.
Class 4A
(1) Nashville (7) 10-0 39
(2) Warren (1) 10-0 29
(3) Pulaski Robinson 9-1 22
(4) Prairie Grove 10-0 21
(5) Pea Ridge 9-1 6
Other receiving votes: Gosnell 3.
Class 3A
(t1) Prescott (4) 10-0 35
(t1) Charleston (4) 10-0 33
(3) Bald Knob 10-0 23
(4) Glen Rose 9-1 16
(5) Fordyce 9-1 13
Others receiving votes: None.
Class 2A
(1) England (8) 10-0 40
(2) Danville 9-0 31
(3) Hampton 9-0 20
(4) Des Arc 9-1 17
(5) Hector 9-1 9 5
Other receiving votes: Mount Ida 3.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Fayetteville ends regular season atop AP's Arkansas prep poll
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.