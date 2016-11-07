Happy Trails
BAYOU BARTHOLOMEW TRAIL
Location: Also known as the William G. Layher Nature Trail, this Pine Bluff gem begins at the pump station on South Hazel Street immediately north of Interstate 530.
GPS: 34.173011, -92.022051
Length: It's about 1.8 miles of gravel path and low footbridges. The path is hard to see sometimes beneath the leaf litter, and a couple of fallen trees need chainsaw attention. One footbridge had been leveled by a downed tree.
Main attractions: Lush bottomlands, ponds and observation blinds along the world's longest bayou. The pristine trail offers isolation and seems to be seldom used.
Hazards: Snakes and bugs in season. Be cautious or go when it's cool.
Dog, bike, tyke friendly? Yes to all three, but keep an eye on the kids and Fido.
-- Michael Storey
