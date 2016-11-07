Subscribe Register Login

Monday, November 07, 2016, 1:53 a.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Happy Trails

By Michael Storey

This article was published today at 1:50 a.m.

a-young-buck-steps-onto-the-bayou-bartholomew-trail-on-a-cool-fall-morning

PHOTO BY MICHAEL STOREY

A young buck steps onto the Bayou Bartholomew Trail on a cool fall morning.

Map showing the location of the William G. Layher Nature Trail

BAYOU BARTHOLOMEW TRAIL

Location: Also known as the William G. Layher Nature Trail, this Pine Bluff gem begins at the pump station on South Hazel Street immediately north of Interstate 530.

GPS: 34.173011, -92.022051

Length: It's about 1.8 miles of gravel path and low footbridges. The path is hard to see sometimes beneath the leaf litter, and a couple of fallen trees need chainsaw attention. One footbridge had been leveled by a downed tree.

Main attractions: Lush bottomlands, ponds and observation blinds along the world's longest bayou. The pristine trail offers isolation and seems to be seldom used.

Hazards: Snakes and bugs in season. Be cautious or go when it's cool.

Dog, bike, tyke friendly? Yes to all three, but keep an eye on the kids and Fido.

Video: ArkansasOnline.com/happytrails

Rating (out of five): ...

-- Michael Storey

Know a good trail for a hike? Email

mstorey@arkansasonline.com

ActiveStyle on 11/07/2016

Print Headline: Happy Trails

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Happy Trails

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online