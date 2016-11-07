DEAR READERS: Today's Sound Off is about customers on cellphones. The reader wrote: "I work in retail sales. Some customers bring their merchandise for checkout and continue to talk on their cellphone. It's difficult sometimes to complete the sale as quickly as possible. The people in line behind the customer give me a look!"

-- Anonymous, via email

DEAR ANONYMOUS: It seems we use cellphones everywhere. Unless it's an emergency, the customer should take a few minutes to pay attention to the transaction. Why not have a human, face-to-face encounter?

Readers, what say you?

DEAR READERS: Other ways to use hair conditioner:

• Cuticle conditioner.

• To loosen a stuck ring.

• As shaving cream.

• To keep outdoor tools from rusting.

• Before changing a car's oil, rub on hands for easier cleanup.

DEAR HELOISE: Do you have a good recipe for icing that you can pass my way?

-- Wanda N., via email

DEAR READER: Sure.

OLD FASHIONED ICING

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup shortening

11/2 cups sugar

3 tablespoons flour

2/3 cup milk

2 teaspoons vanilla

Pinch of salt

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Cream the butter, shortening and sugar until it's not grainy. Add flour, one spoonful at a time, beating well after each addition. Add milk, beat, then add vanilla, salt and lemon juice. Turn mixer on high and beat for 12 minutes, or until smooth.

DEAR HELOISE: Please remind your readers that it's important to remove the information from empty medicine bottles before disposing of them. Thankfully, pharmacies seem to be making an attempt to help by leaving a tab that can be pulled, thus destroying the label.

If there's not a tab, I place liquid dish detergent on the label (a very small amount). I hold the label under warm water, rinsing and scrubbing it until it is no longer readable. The label will still be on the bottle, but no information.

-- Rose T., via email

DEAR READER: Good hint, and here is another way: Rub the label with an emery board.

