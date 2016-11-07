Happy birthday. For the rest of this year you'll knock yourself out for love. That energy switches in February when a stronger focus on finances and your professional life will help everything else in your world.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It's a day to build a consensus, so go ahead and include others in the decision-making process.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): What you really need these days is to work alongside consistent, reliable people who will encourage and move you toward your goal.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The best way to take on this day will be to break it out of autopilot as soon as possible.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Anyone who assumes that you're just like the others in your category is sadly mistaken.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The correct answer for most of what you'll be asked today is: "It depends." There are many variables.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): While you don't waste much time remembering your accomplishments and counting all the ways you're a good person, someone else will.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You'll expend a great deal of mental energy reconciling a few of your many differences from the people in your inner circle.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Communication isn't always effortless. Go ahead and put work into it now, because it will be important to get this right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll meet someone you want to get to know better. At this point it's hard to see how this person might fit into your big picture.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): In all that has to be accomplished today, you cannot underestimate the importance, ever and always, of emotion.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Decide early on the metrics that should be met in order for you to feel it has been a productive day.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you are working for the attention of the room, you've already lost. When you give people what they need, you will have their full attention.

