Subscribe Register Login

Monday, November 07, 2016, 3:58 p.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

At least 20 children fall ill at preschool, officials say; hazmat team to investigate

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:20 p.m.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. — Officials say at least 20 children at a South Florida preschool have been hospitalized after suffering from nausea and vomiting.

Lauderhill police and fire spokesmen told the Sun Sentinel that children from Ave Marie Friends Preparatory School shared gurneys Monday afternoon as paramedics loaded them onto ambulances for trips to three nearby hospitals.

The cause of the illness wasn't immediately known. Lauderhill Police Lt. Gregory Solowsky said a hazmat team will investigate.

The conditions of the children were unknown. No deaths were immediately reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: At least 20 children fall ill at preschool, officials say; hazmat team to investigate

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online