At least 20 children fall ill at preschool, officials say; hazmat team to investigate

LAUDERHILL, Fla. — Officials say at least 20 children at a South Florida preschool have been hospitalized after suffering from nausea and vomiting.

Lauderhill police and fire spokesmen told the Sun Sentinel that children from Ave Marie Friends Preparatory School shared gurneys Monday afternoon as paramedics loaded them onto ambulances for trips to three nearby hospitals.

The cause of the illness wasn't immediately known. Lauderhill Police Lt. Gregory Solowsky said a hazmat team will investigate.

The conditions of the children were unknown. No deaths were immediately reported.