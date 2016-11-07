Little Rock police say 2 die in murder-suicide after reported hostage situation

A Little Rock Police Department tactical team on Sunday surrounded a home for several hours in a reported hostage situation before entering to find two people shot dead, police said.

According to a police report, Little Rock investigators believe a 41-year-old man forced his girlfriend into the attic, where he shot and killed her before shooting himself in the head.

Police were called to 4311 W. 24th St. at about 11 a.m. Sunday because of “unknown trouble,” according to a police report.

When officers arrived on scene, they determined that Tyron Humphrey, 41, was holding Tracie White, 46, hostage inside of the house, according to the report. Both Humphrey and White lived at the residence, according to the report.

The first officers on the scene heard multiple shots fired inside the home and forced entry into the residence, knocking out a rear window, according to the report.

Once inside, police said, they did not find Humphrey or White in the living areas of the house.

The officers secured the scene for the department’s tactical team, which was already responding to the situation, according the report.

Police treated the standoff as a hostage situation after a woman reported to authorities that she had received a text message saying that a woman was being held against her will inside the home, department spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said.

Negotiators spent several hours trying to contact the occupants of the home with a loudspeaker, but police eventually forced their way into the residence.

Tactical team members cleared the first floor of the home without finding anyone.

They then used a “pole cam” to peer into the attic where they found a man and woman shot dead, Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner said.

Buckner said it wasn’t clear Sunday night when the fatal shots were fired.

Humphrey was facing a first-degree terroristic threatening charge for a violation that occurred on Oct. 3, according to online court records.

Metro on 11/07/2016