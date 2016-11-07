• Saturday Night Live has skewered the election year in a number of sketches that have even provoked ire from one of the presidential candidates. But two days before Election Day, after a mostly by-the-book cold open -- Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump kissed an FBI agent, Vladimir Putin and a KKK member while Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton was repeatedly quizzed about her emails and screamed in frustration -- the sketch switched gears. Baldwin as Trump stopped the sketch to comment on how tired he was of yelling at McKinnon as Clinton -- "Don't you guys feel gross all the time about this?" -- and the two left the studio holding hands. A pre-taped bit saw them running around Times Square, each greeting members of the other side that their candidates may normally not have. For instance, McKinnon gives a quick, frowning hug to a man wearing a "Trump that b***h" shirt. As they returned to the stage, SNL had a rare moment of sincerity as McKinnon and Baldwin looked directly into camera to address the audience. "Now it's time to get out there and vote," Baldwin said. "None of this will have mattered if you don't vote." McKinnon added that "we can't tell you who to vote for, but on Tuesday, we all get a chance to choose what kind of country we wanna live in."

• Michael Buble said he and his wife are "devastated" after learning their 3-year-old son has been diagnosed with cancer. The 41-year-old Canadian singer and his wife, Argentine TV actress Luisana Lopilato, said in a statement Friday that their son, Noah, is undergoing treatment in the U.S. "Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well," the statement said. "We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing." Buble didn't say what type of cancer his son has or when he was diagnosed. The couple's younger son, Elias, was born in January. Buble has been promoting his latest album, Nobody But Me, which was released two weeks ago.

A Section on 11/07/2016