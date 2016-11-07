The World in Brief

Pro-Kurdish partycalls halt in Turkey

ISTANBUL -- Turkey's pro-Kurdish party announced Sunday that it will halt its legislative activities in parliament after the arrests of nine of its lawmakers, a move the prime minister called a mistake.

Peoples' Democratic Party spokesman Ayhan Bilgen said at a news conference in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir that the party will stop participating in parliamentary commissions and the parliamentary assembly.

Bilgen later said the party does not plan to withdraw from parliament. Pulling out of parliament is a decision that only can "be made in consultation with the people," he said.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim called on the party in a televised speech from the northeastern city of Bayburt to "return from this mistake before it's too late."

Party co-leaders Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag were arrested Friday on terrorism-related charges, along with seven other lawmakers.

Pope celebratesprisoners in Mass

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis held a special Jubilee Mass for prisoners in St. Peter's Basilica on Sunday, telling them that all people "have made mistakes" and urging them to never give up hope in God's mercy.

He later urged political leaders across the world to respect the dignity of inmates and offer them amnesty whenever possible.

Wearing green robes and a white skull cap, Francis stood before a congregation made up of some 1,000 prisoners from 12 countries and their families, as well as prison chaplains and volunteers. The event was part of the Vatican's Holy Year of Mercy, which comes to an end later this month.

"Today we celebrate the Jubilee of Mercy for you and with you, our brothers and sisters who are imprisoned," he told them. He said while breaking the law involves paying the price, "hope must never falter."

"Sometimes, a certain hypocrisy leads to people considering you only as wrongdoers, for whom prison is the sole answer," Francis said in his homily. "We don't think about the possibility that people can change their lives. ... But in this way we forget that we are all sinners and often, without being aware of it, we too are prisoners."

U.K. cardinal visitsChristians in Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- The leader of the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales visited the Gaza Strip on Sunday, hoping to give a spiritual lift to the territory's tiny Christian minority.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols praised Gaza's Christians, whose numbers have dwindled during a decade of Hamas rule and an Israeli-Egyptian blockade.

"There've always been Christians here. Their numbers are small, but I believe their faith is strong," he said.

Before Hamas took over Gaza in 2007, the Christian population in the coastal enclave was more than 3,000. Today, just 1,200 Christians remain, most of them Orthodox.

Christian leaders blame the shattered economy, conflict with Israel and the blockade for encouraging Christians to move out.

But community members have also complained that they do not feel comfortable under Hamas rule.

A Section on 11/07/2016