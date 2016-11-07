Prince Charles of Britain and his wife, Camilla, visited a mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in the continuation of a three-nation tour that began in Oman, with plans to next travel to Bahrain.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, told his Cabinet that he expects the next American administration to back his country’s approach to peacemaking with the Palestinians regardless of who is elected president.

Justin Bieber was the biggest winner at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards ceremony in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and though he did not attend, he rounded up three awards to add to the five he won last year, when he also took home the most awards.

Lee Russo, police chief in West Valley City, Utah, said hearts are heavy after officer Cody Brotherson, 25, was struck and killed by people fleeing in what police said was a stolen vehicle while Brotherson was deploying tire spikes to help stop the vehicle.

Javier Anguiano, 30, a handcuffed car-theft suspect, bolted from a La Palma, Calif., hospital while being treated for injuries from a traffic crash, spurred a manhunt, and was arrested several hours later after he was found hiding in a neighborhood, police said.

Caroll Smith, police spokesman in Killeen, Texas, said a 2-year-old boy died after being shot while two of his relatives argued, and that police are investigating what prompted the argument and who retrieved and fired the gun.

Daniel Buck Soules, an auctioneer, described a pair of 123-year-old Levi Strauss & Co. jeans, which still need a home after technical glitches marred a Portland, Maine, auction, as “brand-new,” as they’d only been worn a few times before the owner fell ill.

Russell Whitman, police chief in Franklin, Ohio, said three officers — Steve Dunham, Amanda Myers and Kyle O’Neal — and dispatcher Lindsay Alvarez will receive the Police Exemplary Performance Award for their compassion to a 7-year-old boy trying to sell a stuffed animal to buy food.

Scott Coker, president of mixed martial arts promoter Bellator MMA, promised a “big, big show” in New York next year at Madison Square Garden or at Barclays Center, as the sport’s presence in the state heats up after lawmakers earlier this year ended the state’s status as the only one to ban the sport.