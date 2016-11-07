Home /
Night kickoff for Arkansas-Mississippi State
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 1:35 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has another night game on the football schedule.
The Razorbacks' game at Mississippi State on Nov. 19 is scheduled to kick-off at 6 p.m. and will be televised by either ESPN2 or ESPNU. The Alabama game against Tennessee-Chattanooga is also being considered by ESPN2.
It will be the eighth and final time this season that Arkansas will play a primetime game on an ESPN network. The Razorbacks' season finale at Missouri will be televised by CBS.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Night kickoff for Arkansas-Mississippi State
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.