Monday, November 07, 2016, 1:58 p.m.
Night kickoff for Arkansas-Mississippi State

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 1:35 p.m.

arkansas-jared-cornelius-runs-the-ball-during-the-second-half-of-an-ncaa-college-football-game-against-mississippi-state-saturday-nov-21-2015-in-fayetteville-ark-mississippi-state-won-51-50-ap-photosamantha-baker

Arkansas' Jared Cornelius runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015 in Fayetteville, Ark. Mississippi State won 51-50. (AP Photo/Samantha Baker)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has another night game on the football schedule.

The Razorbacks' game at Mississippi State on Nov. 19 is scheduled to kick-off at 6 p.m. and will be televised by either ESPN2 or ESPNU. The Alabama game against Tennessee-Chattanooga is also being considered by ESPN2.

It will be the eighth and final time this season that Arkansas will play a primetime game on an ESPN network. The Razorbacks' season finale at Missouri will be televised by CBS.

