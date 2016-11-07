Night kickoff for Arkansas-Mississippi State

— Arkansas has another night game on the football schedule.

The Razorbacks' game at Mississippi State on Nov. 19 is scheduled to kick-off at 6 p.m. and will be televised by either ESPN2 or ESPNU. The Alabama game against Tennessee-Chattanooga is also being considered by ESPN2.

It will be the eighth and final time this season that Arkansas will play a primetime game on an ESPN network. The Razorbacks' season finale at Missouri will be televised by CBS.