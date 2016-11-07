No Clinton charges, Comey letter affirms

FBI Director James Comey said Sunday that after reviewing newly discovered emails to and from Hillary Clinton, his agency had again determined that the Democratic presidential candidate should face no criminal charges.

Comey notified key members of Congress of the finding in a letter sent Sunday afternoon, writing that investigators had worked "around the clock" to review all the emails found on a device used by former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner that had been sent to or from Clinton and determined that the emails did not change "our conclusions expressed in July."

With the letter, Comey removed the pending FBI investigation from the last 48 hours of the contest between Clinton and Republican Donald Trump. The director's initial decision to make a renewed inquiry into Clinton's emails public on Oct. 28 upended the campaign, sapping a surging Clinton's momentum and giving Trump fresh ammunition to challenge her trustworthiness.

Investigators reviewing the material found that the emails were either duplicates of correspondence they had reviewed earlier or personal emails that did not pertain to State Department business, U.S. officials familiar with the case said. One official said Comey's letter was not an "interim report" but rather represented a conclusion of the investigation.

Comey's announcement last month revived a controversy that had dogged Clinton since before she launched her presidential campaign and resumed an FBI investigation related to Clinton's use of a private server as secretary of state, which had concluded in July. At the time, Comey had criticized Clinton as "extremely careless" with classified information but said "no reasonable prosecutor" would recommend criminal charges.

Trump, who had charged for weeks that the FBI investigation had been rigged because it did not result in criminal charges for Clinton, instead announced that he had "great respect" for the FBI.

Campaigning in Michigan, Trump challenged the FBI's ability to review the emails so quickly and argued that Clinton was being protected by a "rigged system."

"Hillary Clinton is guilty. She knows it, the FBI knows it, the people know it," Trump declared. "Now it's up to the American people to deliver justice at the ballot box on Nov. 8."

Asked Sunday to react to Comey's announcement, Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway told MSNBC that "he's mishandled the investigation from the beginning."

At a rally in New Hampshire, Trump's running mate, Mike Pence, urged voters to "close the history book on the Clintons once and for all."

Before Comey's Oct. 28 announcement, Clinton had opened a significant lead over Trump in most public polling after a string of strong debate performances. But the polls tightened considerably as Clinton's email practices once again took center stage.

The newly discovered emails came from a laptop owned by Weiner, the estranged husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin. The computer had been seized by the FBI on Oct. 3 as part of an investigation into lewd text messages Weiner is alleged to have sent to a 15-year-old girl.

Comey had come under fire for inserting the FBI into the campaign's final days with the announcement. Department of Justice policy discourages the agency from taking steps in days before an election to avoid the perception that the FBI is trying to the influence the outcome of the vote.

A spokesman for the FBI declined to comment beyond Comey's letter. A Department of Justice spokesman said only that the department and FBI had "dedicated all necessary resources to conduct this review expeditiously."

Clinton's campaign welcomed Sunday's announcement. Spokesman Jennifer Palmieri told reporters, "We're glad this matter is resolved," though Clinton herself did not mention the issue during a rally in Ohio with basketball superstar LeBron James.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said that regardless of Comey's announcement, "the undisputed finding of the FBI's investigation is that Secretary Clinton put our nation's secrets at risk and in doing so compromised our national security."

Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid of Nevada issued a statement late Sunday noting that "By confirming that the new emails were meaningless, today's letter underscores the irresponsibility of Director Comey's original letter."

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform committee, said the announcement "affirms and vindicates" the FBI's decision from July. "Over the past week, Republicans have engaged in wild speculation and launched unsubstantiated accusations, but the FBI has determined yet again that they are without merit," he said.

41 million votes cast

The candidates spent Sunday sprinting across swing states as they sought to lock up support ahead of Election Day on Tuesday. As the campaign's final weekend drew to a close, more than 41 million Americans had already cast their ballots in early voting.

Trump opened a busy day of campaigning in Iowa, the battleground state where he appears strongest. He was also making stops in Minnesota, Michigan and Pennsylvania, three states that have reliably voted for Democrats in presidential elections, as well as Virginia, a state Clinton's campaign believes it has a solid hold on.

At a rally in Minneapolis, Trump accused Clinton of taking Minnesota for granted.

"She never came here," Trump told a crowd in an airport hangar at his second of five rallies planned for Sunday.

Trump also warned about a local immigrant population: Somalis, largely Muslim, who have left their war-ravaged country and settled in large numbers around Minneapolis.

"You don't even have the right to talk about it. You don't even know who's coming in. You have no idea. You'll find out. You'll find out," Trump said.

He mentioned a recent case in which 10 people were stabbed at a Minnesota mall. The attacker was a Somali man who had immigrated to the United States with his parents when he was 2.

He said Clinton would allow more refugees to enter: "Her plan will import generations of terrorism."

The businessman was also facing criticism over a new ad that asserts the "establishment has trillions of dollars at stake in this election" and features photos of billionaire George Soros, Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen and Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein, all of whom are Jewish.

The National Jewish Democratic Council said the ad's use of anti-Semitic stereotypes is "shocking and dangerous." Trump's campaign pushed back, saying the criticism of the ad was "completely false and uncalled for."

During remarks at a black church in Philadelphia on Sunday morning, Clinton urged voters to choose "unity over division" as she sought to close the campaign on an uplifting note. She warned that President Barack Obama's legacy is on the line, part of her strategy to shore up black voters who may be less enthusiastic about her than the president.

"This election is a moment of reckoning," she told voters on Sunday night. "It is a choice between division and unity, between strong, steady leadership and a loose cannon who could put everything at risk." Clinton said she was "hopeful and optimistic" about the future.

After her rally in Ohio, Clinton headed to New Hampshire with Khizr Khan, the Gold Star father who delivered a stinging indictment of Trump at the Democratic convention. Her allies also fanned out across the country, including Obama, who was joined by musician Stevie Wonder at a rally in Florida.

Also on Sunday, WikiLeaks published another 2,000 emails hacked from Clinton campaign Chairman John Podesta's account. Among them was one from Clinton spokesman Robby Mook to Podesta, in which Mook waved a cautionary flag about another Clinton insider who could be seen as an ethically questionable connection between the State Department and the Clinton Foundation.

In the March 11, 2015, email, Mook writes of Clinton Foundation donor Jose Villarreal that "it looks like he's snared up in the conflict of interest stuff at State....not the WORST thing in the world, but there's a real argument here that he was at the nexus of foundation/state issues."

Trump rally disrupted

In Nevada, a protester involved in a scuffle at a Trump rally in Reno denied accusations Sunday that he is an operative for Democrats.

"It's absolutely ludicrous," Austyn Crites said in a phone interview.

The registered Republican was holding a "Republicans Against Trump" sign at the Saturday night rally while the GOP nominee for president spoke. A disturbance broke out and two Secret Service agents surrounded Trump and whisked him away.

Crites, 33, said he has donated money to Clinton's campaign and canvassed for her last week for "a total of three hours." But he has never met with Clinton or any campaign aides.

In a statement, the Secret Service said a person in front of the stage had shouted "Gun!" but that no weapon was found after a search of the person and the immediate area. The agency did not identify the person when reached Sunday.

According to Crites, he was getting booed when things turned violent.

"As I'm down there being choked, I hear something about a gun," Crites said. "I'm telling people 'There is no gun, there is no gun. There's just a sign. I only have a sign.'"

Information for this article was contributed by Tom Hamburger, Rosalind S. Helderman, Matt Zapotosky, Ellen Nakashima, Anne Gearan, Sari Horwitz, Jenna Johnson, Abby Phillip, David A. Fahrenthold and staff members of The Washington Post; and by Julie Pace, Lisa Lerer, Jill Colvin, Jonathan Lemire, Kathleen Hennessey, Marcy Gordon, Laurie Kellman, Yvonne Gonzalez, Paisley Dodds and Terry Tang of The Associated Press.

A Section on 11/07/2016