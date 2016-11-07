On Christianity

DEAR REV. GRAHAM: I've decided I'm not going to vote this year. I'm tired of all the controversy and everything, and I've decided I'm just going to sit this one out. One vote doesn't count for anything anyway. And Jesus didn't vote, did He?

-- J.R.

DEAR J.R.: Tomorrow is Election Day in the United States, and I sincerely hope you and every other citizen will exercise their right to vote. One vote may not seem like much, but what if most people stayed home? Eventually our system of government would be destroyed.

No, Jesus didn't vote, nor did anyone else in those days. Caesar, head of the Roman Empire, ruled with an iron hand, and anyone who disagreed with him ran the risk of prison or even death. But Jesus still urged His followers to do everything they could to make the world a better place, and they did. God wants us to do the same. One way we do this is by voting. When Jesus was asked if it was right to pay taxes to Caesar, He replied, "Give back to Caesar what is Caesar's, and to God what is God's" (Matthew 22:21).

Remember, not only will we be selecting the next president and vice president of the United States during this important election, but we also will be choosing numerous other national, state and local officials. Be as informed as you can be, and ask God to guide you as you vote. The Bible tells us to "seek the peace and prosperity of the city to which I have carried you .... Pray to the Lord for it" (Jeremiah 29:7).

In addition, pray continually for all those who are elected to public office this year. We face serious issues, and they'll need God's wisdom and guidance.

