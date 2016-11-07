PHOTOS: Hundreds of Pulaski County residents line up on last day of early voting

One day before Tuesday’s election, hundreds of Pulaski County residents lined sidewalks in front of the only polling site open for their last chance to vote early.

Many of those waiting in two lines that formed in two areas of the Pulaski County Regional Building in downtown Little Rock said they had been waiting between 20 to 45 minutes.

“I expect that we’ll have more people today than we had in 2014 or 2012,” said Bryan Poe, director of elections with the Pulaski County Election Commission.

More than 460 Pulaski County residents had cast their votes as of Monday morning, and more than 76,000 people have early voted in the county in total ahead of Tuesday’s election, he said.

Poe said the commission expects between 78,500 and 80,000 people will have voted before Election Day, an increase of about 3,000 to 5,000 from early voting totals in the 2012 election.

“I attribute it to high interest in this election and population growth in Pulaski County,” he said, adding that “we’ve been really, really busy.”

The highest day of early voting so far this election, Poe said, was Friday, when 7,300 people cast their ballots. The lowest daily turnout for early voting was about 6,400.

Voter Ronnie Clark, 40, who typically votes on Election Day, said he happened to be in the area and decided to get in line with everyone else and “join the movement.”

Clark, a supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, said that as a veteran, he’s most concerned that his fellow veterans get the care and support they need.

“I’m voting for Trump, and I don’t care who knows it,” he said, adding that the last time he voted for a Democrat was for President Bill Clinton.

For one supporter of Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton waiting to vote, education was at the top of her mind.

“I have a day care center, and I believe in starting with the kids early and making sure they have a good foundation,” said Latarsha Epperson, 41.

Epperson added that she believes Clinton will start where President Barack Obama left off in his eight years in the White House.

“That’s one good thing. [Clinton is] not going to get in there and just change everything upside down,” she said.