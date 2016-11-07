Shots fired into air in west Little Rock after Arkansan robbed by man who offered him ride, police say

An Arkansas man says he was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning after a man offered him a ride from his motel in Little Rock, authorities said.

The victim told police he was staying at a Motel 6, located at 10524 W. Markham St., when he decided to go home to his residence in North Little Rock, according to a police report.

The victim was taking money out of an ATM to get a taxi around 1:30 a.m. when a man in the lobby told him he would give him a ride, according to a police report.

After departing the motel, the driver pulled over the vehicle — described as a 1990 Jeep — on the Interstate 430 on-ramp at South Shackleford Road, the victim told police.

The driver then pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim hand over his wallet, get out of the car and start running, according to the report.

The victim gave up his wallet and left the vehicle but told the assailant he had a heart condition and could not run, he told police. The driver then fired two shots from his gun into the air and drove off, and the victim walked to the nearby Arkansas Heart Hospital and called police, he said.

Officers were notified of the vehicle and the suspect's description, and the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

No suspect was identified in the report.