Police identify suspect, victim in Fayetteville killing

A Fayetteville man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he stabbed another man to death, police said.

Jeremy Borders, 41, of 2771 Old Farmington Road in Fayetteville was arrested in connection with first-degree murder.

Police were called about 5:30 p.m. Sunday to Old Farmington Road and South Green Point Trace, where they found Joe Bob Scarborough dead near the intersection, according to a press release.

A preliminary arrest report said Scarborough, 48, also of Fayetteville, had suffered more than 10 stab wounds, many to his torso and face. Police found Borders standing nearby, covered in blood, with a trail of blood leading between himself and Scarborough, the report said. A knife also was recovered.

Before being taken into custody, Borders told police "I didn't mean to kill him; I didn't want him to kill me," the report said.

Borders was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.