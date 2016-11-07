Home /
Police: More than $8,000 of property stolen from Little Rock apartment
This article was published today at 10:30 a.m.
200 block of East 28th Street
A Little Rock man told police someone broke into his apartment in the southern half of the city Saturday and stole more than $8,200 worth of property.
According to the police report, the 43-year-old victim told investigators someone broke into his home on the 200 block of East 28th Street between 2 a.m. and 2 p.m. The report said the dining room window on the west side of the apartment had been broken and lifted up.
Among the items the unknown thief stole were a matching ring and necklace worth $1,000, a men’s diamond ring valued at $2,700 and a women’s engagement ring appraised at $4,000. A watch and an iPhone were also stolen, the report said.
There was no suspect description available.
