Police: More than $8,000 of property stolen from Little Rock apartment

A Little Rock man told police someone broke into his apartment in the southern half of the city Saturday and stole more than $8,200 worth of property.

According to the police report, the 43-year-old victim told investigators someone broke into his home on the 200 block of East 28th Street between 2 a.m. and 2 p.m. The report said the dining room window on the west side of the apartment had been broken and lifted up.

Among the items the unknown thief stole were a matching ring and necklace worth $1,000, a men’s diamond ring valued at $2,700 and a women’s engagement ring appraised at $4,000. A watch and an iPhone were also stolen, the report said.

There was no suspect description available.