Police: Three Arkansans robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy car in Little Rock

Three Arkansans say they were robbed at gunpoint Saturday after trying to buy a cheap car in Little Rock, according to police.

The victims, all of Malvern, said it happened as they were visiting the city over the weekend, according to a Little Rock police report.

One of the victims told the other two he knew of someone who sold "cheap cars," so they decided to meet up with two would-be sellers at a gas station around 12:20 p.m., the report said.

The two men drove up in a silver 2001 Honda Civic, and the group traveled in the car to the 3000 block of Boyle Park Road, where the vehicle eventually pulled over, one of the victims told police.

The robbers then displayed black semiautomatic handguns and demanded the three victims hand over their belongings, the victims told police.

The trio said they gave the men three cellphones, a wallet and $1,200 in cash before they got out of the car, and the robbers drove away, the report said.

One of the victims said he took off running to get help from a relative, and he returned around 20 minutes later as police were interviewing the other two, officials said.

One of the victims said didn't know why the men would rob them, adding he only knows the nickname of one of the assailants, the report said.

Police searched the area but could not find the unknown men, both described as black and around 5 feet 9 inches tall.