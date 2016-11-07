Rawleigh Williams wins SEC Offensive POTW honors again

— Arkansas junior running back Rawleigh Williams became the first player to win SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors twice this year when he was recognized Monday following a big performance against Florida.

Williams ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns in the Razorbacks' 31-10 win over the No. 11 Gators. He also added two catches for 22 yards as the Hogs totaled 466 yards on a highly ranked Florida defense.

Williams also won SEC Offensive POTW honors Oct. 17 after totaling 198 total yards and a touchdown.