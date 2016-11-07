Subscribe Register Login

Monday, November 07, 2016, 11:59 a.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Rawleigh Williams wins SEC Offensive POTW honors again

By Jimmy Carter

This article was published today at 11:49 a.m.

arkansas-running-back-rawleigh-williams-runs-for-a-touchdown-during-a-game-against-florida-on-saturday-nov-5-2016-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Arkansas running back Rawleigh Williams runs for a touchdown during a game against Florida on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas junior running back Rawleigh Williams became the first player to win SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors twice this year when he was recognized Monday following a big performance against Florida.

Williams ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns in the Razorbacks' 31-10 win over the No. 11 Gators. He also added two catches for 22 yards as the Hogs totaled 466 yards on a highly ranked Florida defense.

Williams also won SEC Offensive POTW honors Oct. 17 after totaling 198 total yards and a touchdown.

