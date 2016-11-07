Red Hot Chili Peppers set to perform in central Arkansas

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are returning to Verizon Arena more than four years after their last show at the North Little Rock venue.

In a news release, the arena announced the band will perform April 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets — priced at $52 and $102 — go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., the release said. The tour, which follows the release of the band’s new album, The Getaway, begins Jan. 5 in San Antonio.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers last performed at Verizon Arena on Oct. 25, 2012, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. Before that, the rock band played at the state Fairgrounds in 2000, the newspaper reported.

The band has sold more than 60 million albums, the release said. It was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April 2012.