Shooting over teen wife grabs headlines

Once upon a time before almost all of us were born, Arkansas held statewide elections on the first Monday in September.

Federal elections were on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

That's right, two Election Days! Good times.

But then the 40th General Assembly passed a law to combine those ballots, and so, on this date 100 years ago, the combination state-federal Election Day debuted in Arkansas.

It must have been a fancy Tuesday for the voters, huh.

But eight big candidates, from secretary of state to railroad commissioner, stood unopposed and, as the Arkansas Gazette put it Nov. 7, 1916, "There is little interest in state and congressional races, the election of all the Democratic candidates being generally conceded."

The Gazette found much more interest in the ballot's two initiated acts and three proposed amendments to the state Constitution. Act No. 2 was juicy -- would the people of Arkansas retreat from their early embrace of Prohibition and let counties decide whether to allow liquor sales? (No.)

Also on the ballot were four presidential candidates -- a Democrat (the incumbent, Woodrow Wilson, running under the slogan "He Kept Us Out of War"), a Republican (Charles Somebody), a Socialist (Allan Somebody) and a Prohibitionist (James Somebody).

Just kidding. All Wilson's opponents are notable American historical figures with surnames well known to students of political science (Hughes, Benson, Hanly).

Then as now, Arkansans didn't elect the president directly. Voters sent nine Democrats to the Electoral College, and those men elected Wilson.

Are you sleepy yet? No? Good, because also that week, the mayor of Batesville shot a man to death in front of dozens of witnesses in a carnival dance tent, for flirting with his teenage wife.

Batesville Mayor Figures in Tragedy

"Batesville, Nov. 5 -- Farrell Padgett, 23 years old, son of T.B. Padgett, was fatally shot late last night by V. Gilbert Richardson, 37 years old, mayor of Batesville, in a carnival show called 'the Days of '49,' which was crowded with dancers and spectators. Padgett was hit three times, one shot taking effect in his stomach, one in his right arm and one in his shoulder. One bullet penetrated his arm and lodged in Stanley Garbaer's neck, causing a flesh wound. Padgett died at 1 o'clock this morning in a hospital. Today was his birthday."

Richardson surrendered to Sheriff Lawrence Ruddell and was jailed. The mayor retained attorney Will Ruddell. (The Ruddell family's pioneer history is well documented and dramatic. Read how it inspired a movie here: bit.ly/2f4Jdse.)

From Nov. 6 to 19, the Gazette published eight reports on the shooting. Here is a bit from Nov. 6: "Attorney Ruddell says Padgett and Mrs. Richardson frequently rode together in the Richardson auto, and that Richardson recently warned Padgett to cease attentions to his wife. ...

"Padgett and several friends were in the show awaiting their turn to dance. The tent was crowded and every girl had a partner. Richardson, it is said, raised the side of the tent and entered. According to Attorney Ruddell, when Padgett saw him he motioned as if to draw a gun. The mayor drew first. Another story is that the mayor saw Padgett first and immediately started shooting."

Padgett was buried Nov. 6 in Batesville's Oaklawn Cemetery. Meanwhile, after an inquest (at which the reporter apparently realized the injured bystander was named Stanley Garbacz and not Garbaer), Circuit Judge Dene H. Coleman ordered up a grand jury.

The grand jury returned an indictment Nov. 8 charging Richardson, who remained in jail, with first degree murder and carrying a pistol.

On Nov. 11, readers learned that Congressman T.H. Caraway would defend Richardson at trial. The jury consisted of 12 men -- 11 farmers and a carpenter; 24 witnesses testified.

Nov. 16, the Gazette carried a colorful report: "With his pretty little 17-year-old wife seated beside him, V. Gilbert Richardson, mayor of Batesville, today heard his killing of Farrell Padgett two weeks ago denounced by Attorney Troy Pace of Little Rock as a 'cold-blooded murder.' A few moments later he heard Congressman T.H. Caraway, one of Richardson's lawyers for the defense, tell the jury that he should be acquitted or sent to the electric chair."

Mrs. Richardson was living at the jail with her husband; friends had their child in a local hotel.

"The girl wife, who is said to have married Richardson when she was 13, contrary to her mother's wishes, flushed and dropped her head when Congressman Caraway told the jury that the defense would prove that Padgett made every effort to induce her to divorce Richardson, that they were together many times, and that Padgett wrote many letters to her, urging her to come to him."

Two "dancing girls," Miss Ruth Ray and Miss Margaret Pullman, testified Nov. 16.

"Both are pretty and their appearance on the witness stand created a sensation," the Gazette reported. "Miss Ray testified that she danced with Padgett several times that night and there was no indication that he had a gun in any pocket. ... Miss Pullman testified that she saw Richardson raise the side of the tent, step inside, grasp Padgett by the arm and shove the boy in front of him and begin shooting."

Witnesses for the defense spoke of hearing Padgett threaten to kill Richardson, and one testified that for a time Padgett carried a gun.

The courtroom was packed, and "several times the judge had to rap for order when the spectators became so interested that they left their seats and crowded up to the railing that separates lawyers from the seats for spectators."

On Nov. 18, Mrs. Richardson was in the courtroom when the jury returned after three hours of deliberation.

"As the foreman pronounced the verdict, 'Not Guilty,' she rushed into Richardson's arms," the Gazette reported. "While the crowd rushed for the exits the two wept silently. When the room was cleared they rushed to the street, where an automobile waited and were whirled away."

The report concluded, "Richardson's defense was that he entered the tent to remonstrate with Padgett and that the latter started to attack him with a revolver, whereupon he shot Padgett. Testimony at the trial tended to show Padgett was not armed. Richardson, however, stuck to his story that he killed Padgett in the belief that it was necessary to save his life."

If you find that sad tale more interesting than our state's important electoral history, well, shame on both of us.

Next week: Winter's First Snow Arrives; Melts Rapidly

ActiveStyle on 11/07/2016