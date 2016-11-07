Some ABCs on 'low T' and diabetes in men

In my last column I wrote about menopause and diabetes, from a woman's perspective. This week it's the guys' turn.

Any time I mention what I perceive to be "male menopause" to a man, I get the old "there's no such thing as male menopause" routine.

After doing some research, I found an abundance of reputable research about how male hormones decline with age or because of some medical conditions. I found even more personal opinion on the topic of male menopause, also called andropause, and low testosterone ("low T").

The National Center for Biotechnology Information (ncbi.nlm.nih.gov) contends that the term "male menopause" is inappropriate because it suggests a sudden drop in sex hormones, like what occurs in women. Women are infertile after menopause. But testosterone appears to decline gradually in aging men, and they don't lose their fertility.

But because of the similarity of some symptoms experienced by men and women, the word "menopause" gained popularity and stuck.

The center says conditions in the testicles or a dysfunction in the brain's hypothalamus and pituitary gland's control can lead to an abnormally low secretion of luteinizing hormone, which, when everything is in working order, stimulates the production of testosterone. When that system is out of whack, testosterone levels drop.

Symptoms can include diminished interest in sex and erectile dysfunction, reduced lean body mass, a depressed mood, lack of energy and muscle and joint aches.

Other serious conditions have similar symptoms, so it makes sense to see a doctor.

The American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org), says men with Type 2 diabetes are twice as likely to suffer from low T. What can help, the association says, is managing diabetes with proper nutrition, physical activity, blood glucose control and taking the appropriate medication.

A report published in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in 2013 by Landon Hall of The Orange County Register looked at then-current scientific information on low testosterone. While low T, or hypogonadism, is a legitimate health problem, he wrote, the best evidence suggests that only about 2 percent of the U.S. male population ages 40 to 79 falls below the minimum threshold for normal levels of the hormone.

People often expect medicine to cure all that ails us, and sometimes we misinterpret normal aging as some kind of disease. Even though only a few men have a real problem, there's a wave of interest in remedies.

A search of the website of one popular pharmacy chain showed an array of testosterone supplements for sale, with names like Vitali-T-Aid, HighT Black Hardcore, VirMAX T, Extense HT and New Vitality. And these are sold in mainstream stores. I can only imagine the hundreds of "snake-oil" websites that promise miracles for the low, low price of only $39.99.

It helps to remember that "supplements" do not have to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration to be sold.

If you are concerned, your doctor can test testosterone levels and suggest hormone replacement therapy if it's needed. But do ask about the potential side effects.

THIS MONTH

American Diabetes Month is observed every November. The 2016 theme is "This Is Diabetes." For more information, go to Diabetes.org.

The American Diabetes Association plans to use this month to "showcase real-life stories of friends, families and neighbors managing the day-to-day triumphs and challenges of the disease." It's also a time to raise awareness and to create a sense of urgency about this growing public health problem.

You can also share about your life with diabetes on social media using the hashtag #ThisIsDiabetes. The association will share your posts, photos and videos on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and at diabetes.org/adm.

11/07/2016