Steady 'plyo boxes' make explosive workout safer

Elevated platforms are extremely versatile and effective resources for fitness programs. Whether the activity is supposed to raise your heart rate or build strength, there's some way an elevated platform can add value.

This week, I'll present a few ways to use these platforms, and I'll give you an exercise that requires one.

The traditional aerobics step has been a best-seller in the ancillary fitness equipment market for decades. This is in large part due to the fact that the step bench fits into many different programs, including group exercise everywhere. The step is easy to transport, and you can adjust the height in seconds.

The versatility of the aerobics step is offset, to some degree, by its instability.

Plyometric exercises, which involve explosive jumps, can be somewhat dangerous when done on a loose platform that rests on risers. So many fitness places provide "plyo boxes." These platforms are usually sold in sets of three, with varying heights.

The main difference between plyo boxes and aerobics steps is the boxes are a fixed height and not adjustable. But they are much more stable because they are made of steel rather than plastic.

While relatively immobile, the boxes do help protect people engaged in plyometric and other jumping exercises.

To add an elevated platform to your workout, start with exercises you already know.

Step-ups are a great way to take a skill that you're comfortable with (stepping) and apply it to improve your fitness. Begin doing simple stepping on a short step, and gradually add taller steps. This will allow you to build confidence.

Once you master stepping up and down at different heights, there are all sorts of step-up variations to try. Side step-ups, slow step-ups, backward step-ups and step-ups with pauses are just a few of the options.

The next step (no pun intended) is to work on stepping down. While it seems stepping down should be relatively simple, there are your knees to consider. Several elements determine proper form. This week's exercise highlights those elements.

The Elevated Step Back Lunge will challenge the lower body through stepping off the elevated platform onto the floor.

1. Stand on an aerobics step with two or three risers (more if you are tall, fewer if you are small).

2. Step forward off the bench with your right foot, planting it on the floor about three feet in front of the platform.

3. As the foot reaches the floor, lunge downward by bending the right knee and hip, along with the left knee. Lunge down until the left knee almost touches the floor, then forcefully push off with your right foot to propel your body back onto the step platform.

4. Switch legs and repeat.

5. Continue alternating legs for two sets of 12 repetitions.

The key considerations for form are the knee position and speed. When you step down into a lunge, the knee should never "pass over" the toe line. If it does, the pressure on the knee increases dramatically and that could lead to injury.

Secondly, faster stepping will also increase knee pressure. Stepping down should be done very slowly and in a controlled way. Time the step so it takes two seconds to lift one foot off the platform and reach the full lunge.

If the step bench slides while you're doing this exercise, try placing it on a different surface. You want a steady platform.

Enjoy!

Matt Parrott has a doctorate in education (sport studies) and a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

ActiveStyle on 11/07/2016