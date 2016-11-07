Super Quiz: History

Who said, "Dr. Livingstone, I presume?"

Who famously flew the Spirit of St. Louis?

Name the famous gladiator who led a slave revolt against the Romans.

Which country's legislature is named the Knesset?

What act did the Supreme Court uphold in June 2015?

Which was the last of the contiguous states to join the Union?

Fortune ranked him No. 1 in its 2014 list of 50 greatest leaders.

Which famous person was found guilty and executed in 399 B.C.?