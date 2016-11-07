Who said, "Dr. Livingstone, I presume?"
Who famously flew the Spirit of St. Louis?
Name the famous gladiator who led a slave revolt against the Romans.
Which country's legislature is named the Knesset?
What act did the Supreme Court uphold in June 2015?
Which was the last of the contiguous states to join the Union?
Fortune ranked him No. 1 in its 2014 list of 50 greatest leaders.
Which famous person was found guilty and executed in 399 B.C.?
Who was queen of England for just nine days in 1553?
ANSWERS:
Henry Morton Stanley
Charles Lindbergh
Spartacus
Israel
Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare)
Arizona
Pope Francis
Socrates
Lady Jane Grey
ActiveStyle on 11/07/2016
Print Headline: Super Quiz: History
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Super Quiz: History
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.