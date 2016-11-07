Mental evaluation ordered for teen charged in slayings of Arkansas couple

A mental evaluation has been ordered for a teenager charged in the slayings of a Conway couple last year.

Anastasia Roberts, 18, of Conway appeared Monday in Faulkner County Circuit Court and faces two counts each of first-degree murder and theft by receiving in the July 21, 2015, deaths of Robert and Patricia Cogdell.

Attorneys for Roberts had filed a motion seeking a mental evaluation earlier Monday, court records show.

In court later that day, Circuit Judge Troy Braswell approved the mental evaluation and set a hearing date of Feb. 9.

"Recent developments lead counsel for defendant to believe that defendant is in need of a mental health evaluation," the filing reads in part.

Roberts' fiance, Connor Atchley, 18, of Greenbrier, is serving a 25-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to two counts each of first-degree murder and theft by receiving.

Two other teenagers were charged in the couple's slayings.

Justin Staton, 15, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, theft by threat and abuse of a corpse. He was sentenced to 35 years.

Hunter Drexler, 19, of Clinton is awaiting trial on two counts of capital murder and other charges related to the deaths.

Roberts' jury trial was set for Dec. 12-16, records show. A new trial date has not been set.

Read Tuesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Information for this report was contributed by Debra Hale-Shelton of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.