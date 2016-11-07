U.K.’s May: Ruling won’t stop EU exit

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May has shrugged off an adverse court ruling on her government’s plans to leave the European Union and maintains that the exit will be carried out in full.

She used a Sunday Telegraph column to say her government will “get on with the job” despite a High Court ruling requiring her to seek parliamentary approval before triggering the exit process. May said the government hopes to win a reversal of that decision before the Supreme Court because an important principle is at stake.

She said Parliament voted to put the decision on EU membership “in the hands of the people” in the June 23 referendum, the vote was decisive in favor of leaving the 28-nation bloc and that choice must be respected.

The EU exit offers a “great national opportunity” to “forge a bold, confident global future for Britain,” said May, who spoke out in favor of staying within the EU during the hard-fought referendum campaign.

Despite May’s optimism, the High Court ruling risks delaying the process that May has pledged to formally begin by the end of March.

Some in Parliament are pressuring her to spell out Britain’s negotiating position before Parliament, which she refuses to do.

May’s plan to invoke Article 50 to formally begin the divorce from the EU before April is almost certain to be opposed in Parliament by Scottish National Party lawmakers, Scotland’s minister for the EU exit said Sunday. Unlike much of the U.K., Scottish voters expressed a preference for staying in the EU.

Michael Russell said the pro-independence party with 54 members in Parliament has a strong mandate to protect Scotland’s place in the EU, which could justify blocking the government’s plans.

He said his party believes that keeping Britain inside Europe’s single market of over 500 million people must be a top priority of any exit negotiations.

“At the very least, membership of the single market must be paramount in our position,” he said.