U.S. stocks surge after FBI clears Clinton

NEW YORK — Stocks are surging on Wall Street, breaking a nine-day losing streak, after the FBI said newly discovered emails didn't warrant any action against presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 328 points, or 1.8 percent, to 18,216 Monday.

Investors have been anxious in recent weeks over signs that the U.S. presidential race was tightening. The Standard & Poor's 500 index is coming off its longest losing streak since 1980. Monday's surge erased more than half of those losses.

The S&P 500 index gained 41 points, or 2 percent, to 2,127 in midday trading. The Nasdaq composite jumped 115 points, or 2 percent, to 5,162.

Banks and health care companies rose more than the rest of the market. UnitedHealth and JPMorgan Chase led the Dow higher.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.