VIDEO: Dozens sling pumpkins for annual competition in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood

Dozens of parents, kids and spectators flocked to Midland Street Sunday to fling discarded pumpkins down a steep stretch of the residential roadway in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood.

The Hillcrest Pumpkin Roll, a competition to find out which gourd can go the distance, started 13 years ago as a opportunity to both watch a little pumpkin destruction and raise money for charity, said John Baker, one of the event's founders.

