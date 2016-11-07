Subscribe Register Login

Monday, November 07, 2016, 11:59 a.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

VIDEO: Dozens sling pumpkins for annual competition in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 11:45 a.m.

Dozens of parents, kids and spectators flocked to Midland Street Sunday to fling discarded pumpkins down a steep stretch of the residential roadway in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood.

The Hillcrest Pumpkin Roll, a competition to find out which gourd can go the distance, started 13 years ago as a opportunity to both watch a little pumpkin destruction and raise money for charity, said John Baker, one of the event's founders.

Watch video from the event at left.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: VIDEO: Dozens sling pumpkins for annual competition in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online