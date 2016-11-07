VIDEO: Trump, Clinton make their case in multiple states in campaign's last push

As he kicked off his Election Day eve blitz with a rally Monday, Donald Trump criticized the FBI's decision not to criminally charge Hillary Clinton. He said, "now it's up to the American people to deliver justice at the ballot box."

He told the Sarasota crowd that "the system is rigged, but at least we know it." He also claimed that "our country is a laughing stock all over the world."

FBI Director James Comey notified Congress Sunday that a review of new emails connected to Clinton's servers did not produce evidence that would warrant charges.

Trump is planning to continue a frenzied campaign pace, with rallies in five states Monday, including North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Michigan.

Hillary Clinton also planned on a multi-stop swing of the presidential battleground states on the day before the election. She's told reporters as she departed that "we're just going to work until the last vote is counted."

Clinton said Monday that while she thinks she has "some work to do to bring the country together," she wants to be the president for those who vote for her and those who don't. She spoke to reporters at an airport outside New York City.

Clinton said she has "a big agenda ahead of us" and is vowing to "get a lot done" if she defeats Trump.

The Democratic presidential nominee was campaigning in Pittsburgh; Grand Rapids, Mich.; Philadelphia and Raleigh, N.C.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department said it will send more than 500 staff members to 28 states on Election Day to monitor the polls. That's a 35 percent reduction from the number four years ago.

Department officials say personnel will be sent to 67 jurisdictions to watch for potential civil-rights violations. Monday's announcement comes amid rising concerns about voter intimidation, particularly aimed at members of minority groups.

The number of personnel is less than the roughly 780 monitors and observers who were dispatched in 2012.

The Justice Department has said its poll-watching presence has been curtailed by a 2013 Supreme Court opinion that gutted a key provision of the Voting Rights Act.

In a statement, Attorney General Loretta Lynch said the department is committed to ensuring that every eligible voter can participate in the election.

