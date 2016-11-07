Police: Woman hits employee, steals socks, underwear from Little Rock discount store

A woman hit a Family Dollar employee and cracked the Little Rock store’s front-door glass as she left Sunday morning with stolen socks and underwear, police said.

According to a police report, the employee saw the unidentified woman trying to leave the store at 3901 S. University Ave. with the undergarments she didn’t pay for about 11:25 a.m. When the employee asked the woman to return the items, the woman began hitting her and kicking the door, the report said.

The woman, who police said is black and 30 to 40 years old, exited the store and headed south, the report said. The kicking cracked the door’s glass, the employee told police.

Police searched the area for the woman but were unsuccessful, the report said.

Police said the socks and underwear are valued at $15 while the damaged window is worth $200.