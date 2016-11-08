6 spots open in Pulaski County

Voters will see only six contested races in Pulaski County on the ballot during today's general election.

In Little Rock, two seats on the city Board of Directors are contested, and two other races will be on the ballot.

The at-large seat held by Dean Kumpuris is uncontested.

The at-large position held by Joan Adcock, the longest-serving member of the board with 24 years, also is uncontested, but her former opponent, Molly Miller, will still be listed on ballots after she withdrew from the race too late to have her name removed.

[INTERACTIVE LIST: Find the local races in your county or city]

If Miller gets the majority of votes today, Adcock's seat will be declared vacant. It will then be up to the city board members to interview and select someone to fill out the four-year term.

The third at-large seat up for election in Little Rock is held by incumbent Gene Fortson. He has two opponents: Jason Ferguson, pastor at First Christian Church of Sherwood and a chaplain at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences; and Clayton Johnson, a teacher at Premier High School of Little Rock, a charter school.

Fortson said voters should look to his record. He's been on the board for 10 years and serves as Finance Committee chairman of the city's Advertising and Promotion Committee.

Ferguson said he's running based on the thought that there needs to be less ego and more civility on the board.

Johnson is advocating changes to the community oriented policing program and said there needs to be more police interaction with residents.

The Ward 4 position on the Little Rock board also is up for election. Incumbent Brad Cazort decided not to run after 20 years of service.

Vying for the spot are Capi Peck, owner of Trio's restaurant, and Jeff Yates, managing partner at ARK Commercial and Investment Real Estate. A third candidate, Roy Brooks, dropped out of the race, but remains on the ballot. If Brooks receives the majority of votes, a vacancy will be declared and board members will select someone to serve out the term.

Both Peck and Yates said public safety is the most important issue to them and their constituents. Peck advocates for more community programs like Coffee With a Cop and Neighborhood Watch. Yates said the city needs more community-oriented policing officers and more mentoring and after-school programs for youths.

Little Rock city directors are paid $18,000 a year. Each position is for a four-year term. The remaining six ward seats will be up for election in two years.

The only contested race north of the Arkansas River is in North Little Rock's Ward 3. Former Alderman John Parker, 69, and city Planning Commission member Ron Harris, 61, are the candidates. Alderman Bruce Foutch didn't run for re-election for health reasons.

Harris is a retired customer service manager and account manager with Entergy Arkansas Inc. He is vice president of Summerwood Inc. custom homebuilders, a business he owns with his wife, Vikki. He has been a city planning commissioner for eight years.

Parker, district sales and circulation manager for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, served on the North Little Rock City Council as a Ward 3 alderman for one term (2004-07) then was a member of the Planning Commission for four years. Parker also spent 14 years on the North Little Rock Board of Adjustment.

North Little Rock aldermen serve terms of four years and are paid $10,609 annually.

Sherwood, Maumelle and Jacksonville don't have any contested positions for municipal offices, but Sherwood is asking voters to approve a bond issue that will provide city parks improvements.

The $5.5 million bond issue isn't a new tax, but would use existing funding for parks improvements. The bond debt would be paid with revenue reallocated from the city's current 2 percent hotel and restaurant tax. The major projects planned are two soccer fields, at least six tennis courts and a splash pad.

The Pulaski County government races are on the ballot this year, for sheriff and for justice of the peace in Districts 3 and 7.

District 3's race pits Democratic incumbent Kathy Lewison against Republican Lynn Jacuzzi.

Lewison, a retired sales and marketing representative, is serving her fifth term since 2003. Jacuzzi is a retired optician, and co-owns the hydrotherapy-products dealer Jason International Inc. with her husband and father-in-law.

Both candidates listed crime as the most pressing issue in their district, the boundaries of which run from Interstate 430 and West Markham Street roughly to Cantrell Road and Taylor Loop Road.

In District 7, improvement and expansion of county roads is the prime issue for Republican Andrew Norwood, who hopes to oust incumbent Teresa Coney, a Democrat who has been serving since 2011 and helped create the county's Southwest Health Unit.

District 7 spans the southwestern part of Pulaski County, centered around the confluence of Interstate 430 and Interstate 30.

Justices of the peace serve two-year terms and are compensated up to $12,000 a year, although that amount will be considered for a $2,100 raise next year.

Voters also will decide the outcome of the third race between incumbent Pulaski County Sheriff Doc Holladay and Libertarian challenger Patrick Mulligan, the Lonoke police chief.

Holladay won re-election against Mulligan with roughly 70 percent of the vote in 2008 and 2010. If elected, this will be Holladay's final two-year term before retirement, he has said.

The Pulaski County sheriff receives a salary of $99,067 per year.

Metro on 11/08/2016