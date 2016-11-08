Arkansas GOP Rep. Womack returning to Congress

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, a Republican from Rogers, has been re-elected in Northwest Arkansas’ 3rd District.

As of 8 p.m., 83,133 votes had been tallied for Womack, while 21,155 votes had been tallied for Womack’s Libertarian opponent, Steven Jay Isaacson of Eureka Springs.

The Associated Press called the race in favor of Womack about 8 p.m. Polls closed at 7:30 p.m.

The district encompasses the state’s northwest and extends south into cities in the River Valley region such as Russellville.

Isaacson was convicted of felony identity theft in 2009, he confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in an October telephone interview.

Federal offices are exempt from laws that allow for the disqualification of candidates seeking offices in Arkansas based on criminal convictions.

The charge stemmed from a bill to a former employer of Isaacson’s by DirecTV — a past-due amount of $533.21 that the candidate challenged, saying he’d never received service from the company.

No Democrats filed to run this year for the 3rd District seat, which has been filled by Republicans since 1967.

The seat in the House of Representatives pays $174,000 per year plus benefits and has a term of two years.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on election night and read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.