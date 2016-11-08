Arkansas hogs SEC cross country awards

FAYETTEVILLE — After sweeping SEC men's and women's cross country championships this year, Arkansas' men's and women's team dominated the conference's individual honors, too.

Arkansas junior Alex George, the SEC champion, was announced Tuesday as the conference's male runner of the year. Arkansas also had the freshman runner of the year with Carter Persyn and coach of the year with Chris Bucknam.

Arkansas sophomore Devin Clark — who finished second to Missouri senior Karissa Schwiezer at the SEC meet — was named SEC female scholar-athlete of the year, and the Razorbacks' Abby Gray was freshman runner of the year with Lance Harter coach of the year.

The Razorbacks will host the NCAA South Central Regional Friday at their Agri Park course. The women's race starts at 11 a.m. and the men's race at noon. Admission and parking is free.