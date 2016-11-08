Arkansas man killed in fiery, head-on collision with tractor-trailer on U.S. highway

BROKEN BOW, Okla. — An Arkansas man has been killed in a fiery head-on collision in southeastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that 22-year-old Juan Bolanos-Lopez of DeQueen died in the crash Monday near Broken Bow.

An OHP report says Bolanos-Lopez was driving east when his vehicle crossed the centerline of U.S. Highway 70 and collided head-on with a westbound tractor-trailer rig and both vehicles caught fire and burned.

The report says the driver of the semi is hospitalized in stable condition.

The report says it was raining and the roadway was wet at the time of the crash.