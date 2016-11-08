Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, November 08, 2016, 10:05 a.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Arkansas man killed in fiery, head-on collision with tractor-trailer on U.S. highway

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:56 a.m.

BROKEN BOW, Okla. — An Arkansas man has been killed in a fiery head-on collision in southeastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that 22-year-old Juan Bolanos-Lopez of DeQueen died in the crash Monday near Broken Bow.

An OHP report says Bolanos-Lopez was driving east when his vehicle crossed the centerline of U.S. Highway 70 and collided head-on with a westbound tractor-trailer rig and both vehicles caught fire and burned.

The report says the driver of the semi is hospitalized in stable condition.

The report says it was raining and the roadway was wet at the time of the crash.

