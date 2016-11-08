Home /
Arkansas man killed in fiery, head-on collision with tractor-trailer on U.S. highway
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:56 a.m.
BROKEN BOW, Okla. — An Arkansas man has been killed in a fiery head-on collision in southeastern Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that 22-year-old Juan Bolanos-Lopez of DeQueen died in the crash Monday near Broken Bow.
An OHP report says Bolanos-Lopez was driving east when his vehicle crossed the centerline of U.S. Highway 70 and collided head-on with a westbound tractor-trailer rig and both vehicles caught fire and burned.
The report says the driver of the semi is hospitalized in stable condition.
The report says it was raining and the roadway was wet at the time of the crash.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas man killed in fiery, head-on collision with tractor-trailer on U.S. highway
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.