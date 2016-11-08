Arkansas man killed in head-on collision on U.S. highway

A 33-year-old Arkansas man was killed Monday when his car traveled across the centerline and hit an oncoming pickup head-on, authorities said.

It happened about 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 425 north of Hamburg in Ashley County.

Hamburg resident Steve Dustin Reed was driving a 2000 Buick Regal south on the highway when the car veered across the line and hit a northbound Ford F-250, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Reed suffered fatal injuries. The pickup driver, 33=year-old Jason Birch of Hamburg, suffered unspecified injuries.

The report didn't indicate what may have caused the Buick to cross the centerline. Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

The death was the 454th in a traffic accident in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.