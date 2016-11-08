VIDEOS: Arkansas Sen. John Boozman handily wins re-election

Republican Sen. John Boozman won his re-election bid for a second six-year term in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

As of 8:10 p.m., Boozman had received 211,988 votes to hold onto his seat and defeat Democratic challenger Conner Eldridge of Fayetteville, for whom 131,018 votes had been cast.

Eldridge served as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas and is best known for prosecuting child abusers, drug traffickers and those accused of fraud.

Arkansans at the Republican watch party in an Embassy Suites ballroom in Little Rock drank champagne and snacked on petite pastries as Boozman stood up to give his acceptance speech.

The U.S. Senator thanked his family, who he said has grown considerably in number since his first day in public office, and he thanked his wife, who he said has been his sweetheart since the age of 16.

“Right now, we’re in a situation where we’ve lost faith in our institutions, and to be the great country we need to be, we simply have to get that back and that’s going to take a lot of work,” he told the crowd.

Eldridge conceded the race in front of his supporters at Big Whiskey's in Little Rock.

“We have come up a little short,” he said, standing alongside his family. “I have called Sen. Boozman and congratulated him on his second term in the Senate. I wish him and his family nothing but the best.”

Self-described “hard core” Republican and Vietnam immigrant Mike Nguyen cheered and snapped photos as Boozman got on and off the stage. Nguyen said he wrote a letter to asking for public support on a social justice issue back in Vietnam, and Boozman responded.

“That's very impressive,” Nguyen said. “He raised our voice. He answered our call.”

Republican Laura Leech and her husband, James Leech, both said they were thrilled about a Boozman win because he's pro-life and seems to champion conservative social issues.

“It gives me faith that in the state of Arkansas, we're keeping our morals, our family values,” Laura Leech said.

“The Republican vote is getting stronger and stronger” in the state, she added.

Another party-goer, Bob Emrick, said he was happy about Boozman's win because there needs to be majority of Republicans in Congress to get things done. Emrick was also glad to see a conservative base grow larger over the years.

“More people are seeing the truth,” Emrick said.

Republican Adam Wood said he was enthused by a Boozman win.

“He was a lot more positive," Wood said. “Eldridge ran some ads that were a little distasteful.”

Attendee David Pennington said he supported the senator because he had met him several times previously. During those meetings, Boozman seemed like a genuine person, Pennington said, not just a politician trying to gain his vote.

“I just trusted a gut feeling about the guy,” he said.

Boozman was up in the polls and raised more money than Eldridge in the weeks leading up to election day, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

During his campaign, the senator criticized Eldridge as someone who would enable “a third term of Barack Obama” and claimed he would increase the side of the federal government, spending and the national debt, the paper reported.

On Tuesday night, he said he didn't know how the rest of the evening, including the presidential race, would turn out.

“But I do know that your elected leaders, once it’s over, need to come together and find common ground to address the problems we face,” Boozman said, listing regulatory burdens on business, healthcare costs and national security.

The pair also clashed over their respective parties' presidential nominees, with Boozman calling both candidates flawed and saying he supports Donald J. Trump because whoever is the next president will likely nominate several Supreme Court justices over the next four years, the paper reported.

Boozman has served in the Senate since 2011 after a stint in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001-11. He sits on five committees: Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry; Appropriations; Environment and Public Works; Rules and Administration; and Veterans’ Affairs.

Legislation that Boozman has sponsored or supported often focuses on drug policy, including harsher penalties on those who market and design illicit substances. He has also supported and sponsored laws to help veterans transition back to civilian life.

